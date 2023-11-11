Our projection model predicts the Tarleton State Texans will defeat the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Abilene Christian vs. Tarleton State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tarleton State (-9.1) 56.9 Tarleton State 33, Abilene Christian 24

Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have one win against the spread this year.

One Wildcats game (out of two) has hit the over this season.

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans won four games against the spread last year, while failing to cover four times.

The Texans and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of eight times last season.

Wildcats vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Abilene Christian 27.3 27.8 26.3 14.5 28.2 38.4 Tarleton State 33.5 24.0 41.2 17.6 25.8 30.4

