Big 12 opponents meet when the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) host the Baylor Bears (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Kansas State is favored by 20.5 points. The point total is set at 55.

Kansas State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (17th-best with 36.6 points per game) and scoring defense (19th-best with 17.8 points allowed per game) this season. Baylor ranks 64th with 391.2 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 91st with 395 total yards allowed per contest on defense.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Kansas State vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -20.5 -115 -105 55 -110 -110 -1600 +900

Baylor Recent Performance

The Bears are really struggling right now offensively, accumulating 371.7 yards per game in their past three games (-54-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 405.3 (95th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Bears are scoring 24.7 points per game (second-worst in college football), and conceding 28 per game (-21-worst).

Baylor is gaining 272.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (54th in the country), and giving up 212 per game (14th-worst).

The Bears are -83-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (99), and -74-worst in rushing yards conceded (193.3).

Over their past three contests, the Bears have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Baylor has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Baylor has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Four of Baylor's eight games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Baylor has been an underdog in six games this season and won two (33.3%) of those contests.

Baylor has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +900 moneyline set for this game.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has racked up 1,738 yards (193.1 per game) while completing 63.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson is his team's leading rusher with 81 carries for 339 yards, or 37.7 per game.

Dawson Pendergrass has totaled 275 yards on 58 carries with five touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 144 yards.

Monaray Baldwin has racked up 586 receiving yards on 34 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has 24 receptions (on 50 targets) for a total of 392 yards (43.6 yards per game) this year.

Drake Dabney has racked up 347 reciving yards (38.6 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Byron Vaughns has collected three sacks to lead the team, while also recording five TFL and 20 tackles.

Baylor's top-tackler, Matt Jones, has 52 tackles, seven TFL, and two sacks this year.

Caden Jenkins has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 15 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.

