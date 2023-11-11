With Week 11 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top Big Sky, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, check our power rankings below.

Big Sky Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Montana State

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-2 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th

26th Last Game: W 45-21 vs Northern Arizona

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Idaho

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

7-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 31st

31st Last Game: W 27-13 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Weber State

@ Weber State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Montana

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 7-2

8-1 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th

49th Last Game: W 34-7 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Portland State

@ Portland State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Sacramento State

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-2

6-3 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 34-7 vs Montana

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Cal Poly

Cal Poly Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. UC Davis

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 37-23 vs Portland State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Idaho State

@ Idaho State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Portland State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-4

4-5 | 4-4 Overall Rank: 31st

31st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 24th

24th Last Game: L 37-23 vs UC Davis

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Montana

Montana Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th

28th Last Game: W 48-13 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Montana State

@ Montana State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-6 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 45-21 vs Montana State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Weber State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-5 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 52nd

52nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th

14th Last Game: W 33-21 vs Idaho State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Idaho

Idaho Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Idaho State

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-6

3-6 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th

11th Last Game: L 33-21 vs Weber State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: UC Davis

UC Davis Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Cal Poly

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-6 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 48-13 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Sacramento State

@ Sacramento State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-9 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th

18th Last Game: L 27-13 vs Idaho

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Northern Arizona

@ Northern Arizona Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

