Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Castro County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Castro County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Castro County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dimmitt High School at Hereford High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 11
- Location: Hereford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.