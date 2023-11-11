Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Dallas County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Richardson High School at John Paul II High School - Plano

  • Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 11
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin D Roosevelt High School at St. Mark's School Of Texas

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Episcopal School of Dallas at Dallas Independent School District

  • Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Covenant School at Cistercian Prep School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Irving, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas Lutheran School at Live Oak Classical School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Dallas Independent School District

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

James Madison High School at Dallas Independent School District

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Frisco at Justin F Kimball School

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Duncanville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

O.D. Wyatt High School at Lincoln High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Newman Smith High School at Carter High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lancaster High School at Faith Family Academy

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Duncanville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Oak High School at Carter High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pebblebrook High School at Duncanville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Duncanville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.