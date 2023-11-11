Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Dallas County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richardson High School at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 11
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin D Roosevelt High School at St. Mark's School Of Texas
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Episcopal School of Dallas at Dallas Independent School District
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Covenant School at Cistercian Prep School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas Lutheran School at Live Oak Classical School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
DeSoto High School at Dallas Independent School District
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Madison High School at Dallas Independent School District
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Frisco at Justin F Kimball School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Duncanville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O.D. Wyatt High School at Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newman Smith High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lancaster High School at Faith Family Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Duncanville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Oak High School at Carter High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pebblebrook High School at Duncanville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Duncanville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
