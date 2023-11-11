Dylan Wu will be among those playing the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course from November 9-11.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Dylan Wu Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Wu has scored better than par seven times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Wu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 31 -7 278 0 18 1 2 $1.7M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Wu has had an average finish of 48th with a personal best of 46th at this tournament.

Wu made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Wu last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 49th.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 181 yards longer than the 6,828-yard par 71 at this week's event.

Golfers at Port Royal Golf Course have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

The average course Wu has played in the past year has been 462 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was rather mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging par to finish in the 43rd percentile of competitors.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ranked in the 40th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.12).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Wu shot better than just 5% of the field (averaging 5 strokes).

Wu fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other golfers averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Wu carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.8).

Wu's three birdies or better on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were less than the field average of five.

At that most recent outing, Wu had a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 9.3).

Wu ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Wu had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (one).

