How to Watch the Eredivisie: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 11
Today's Eredivisie slate has lots in store. Among those contests is Go Ahead Eagles taking on RKC Waalwijk.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know regarding today's Eredivisie action here. Check out the links below.
Eredivisie Streaming Live Today
Watch RKC Waalwijk vs Go Ahead Eagles
Go Ahead Eagles makes the trip to play RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in Waalwijk.
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Go Ahead Eagles (+135)
- Underdog: RKC Waalwijk (+185)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch FC Twente Enschede vs NEC Nijmegen
NEC Nijmegen travels to face FC Twente Enschede at Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Twente Enschede (-320)
- Underdog: NEC Nijmegen (+800)
- Draw: (+475)
Watch Vitesse Arnhem vs SC Heerenveen
SC Heerenveen travels to take on Vitesse Arnhem at Gelredome in Arnhem.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Vitesse Arnhem (+135)
- Underdog: SC Heerenveen (+190)
- Draw: (+250)
