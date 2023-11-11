The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) and Miami Hurricanes (6-3) will battle in a clash of ACC opponents at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Miami (FL)?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16

Florida State 38, Miami (FL) 16 Florida State has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.

The Seminoles have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

This season, Miami (FL) has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Hurricanes have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +475.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida State (-14.5)



Florida State (-14.5) Florida State has six wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

The Seminoles have been favored by 14.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 4-4-0 this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51)



Over (51) Florida State and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 51 points seven times this season.

There have been three Miami (FL) games that have finished with a combined score over 51 points this season.

The point total for the matchup of 51 is 20.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Florida State (39.6 points per game) and Miami (FL) (32.1 points per game).

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.2 52.9 51.4 Implied Total AVG 35 35.4 34.5 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 49.1 49.5 Implied Total AVG 30.8 31.2 30 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.