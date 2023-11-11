Grayson Christian School is away from home against Annapolis Christian Academy at 3:00 PM CT on Saturday, November 11.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Grayson Chr. vs. Annapolis Chr. Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM CT
  • Location: Marble Falls, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Nueces County Games This Week

Sinton High School at Bishop High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

A. C. Jones High School at Calallen High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Calallen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuloso-Midway High School at La Vernia High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: La Vernia, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Grayson County Games This Week

Hamilton High School at Tioga High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Brock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bells High School at Mildred High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Royse City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jim Ned High School at Whitesboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Burleson, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Van Alstyne High School at Wills Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshall High School at Denison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Marshall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.