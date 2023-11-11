Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hood County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:45 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Hood County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hood County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huckabay High School at Tolar High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Tolar, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.