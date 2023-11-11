The McNeese Cowboys (0-8) meet a fellow Southland opponent when they visit the Houston Christian Huskies (4-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Cowboy Stadium.

With 458.9 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks eighth-worst in the FCS, McNeese has been forced to lean on its 101st-ranked offense (301.4 yards per contest) to keep them in games. Houston Christian ranks 72nd with 350.6 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 59th with 346.9 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Houston Christian vs. McNeese Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

Houston Christian vs. McNeese Key Statistics

Houston Christian McNeese 350.6 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.4 (115th) 346.9 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458.9 (104th) 142.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.8 (82nd) 207.9 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.6 (89th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits leads Houston Christian with 1,582 yards on 125-of-223 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 119 rushing yards (14.9 ypg) on 43 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Darryle Evans is his team's leading rusher with 72 carries for 323 yards, or 40.4 per game.

Champ Dozier has racked up 57 carries and totaled 294 yards with four touchdowns.

Karl Reynolds leads his squad with 504 receiving yards on 37 receptions with five touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has caught 12 passes and compiled 223 receiving yards (27.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Deuce McMillan's 14 grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 208 yards (26 ypg) and three touchdowns.

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has 843 passing yards for McNeese, completing 49.3% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

D'Angelo Durham has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 411 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Joshon Barbie has been handed the ball 33 times this year and racked up 199 yards (24.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jon McCall's leads his squad with 386 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 catches (out of 15 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has caught 26 passes for 291 yards (36.4 yards per game) this year.

Jihad Marks has a total of 168 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 11 throws and scoring one touchdown.

