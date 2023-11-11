The No. 7 Houston Cougars (1-0) go up against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Islanders allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Houston had a 21-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Cougars were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Islanders ranked 54th.

Last year, the Cougars recorded only 1.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Islanders allowed (73.2).

Houston had a 20-0 record last season when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Houston played better in home games last season, putting up 77.3 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game on the road.

The Cougars allowed 54.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 60.9 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Houston fared worse when playing at home last year, making 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 per game with a 39.3% percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Upcoming Schedule