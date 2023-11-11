Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The No. 7 Houston Cougars (1-0) host the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at Fertitta Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston Betting Records & Stats
- Houston went 17-17-0 ATS last season.
- Texas A&M-CC's .655 ATS win percentage (19-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Houston's .500 mark (17-17-0 ATS Record).
Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|74.9
|155
|57.5
|130.7
|134.4
|Texas A&M-CC
|80.1
|155
|73.2
|130.7
|147.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Houston Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Cougars put up only 1.7 more points per game (74.9) than the Islanders gave up (73.2).
- When Houston put up more than 73.2 points last season, it went 13-5 against the spread and 20-0 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|17-17-0
|16-18-0
|Texas A&M-CC
|19-10-0
|19-10-0
Houston vs. Texas A&M-CC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Houston
|Texas A&M-CC
|16-2
|Home Record
|13-2
|11-0
|Away Record
|7-7
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|87.9
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.7
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.