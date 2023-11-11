How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) face the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Hurricane averaged.
- Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.4% from the field.
- The Cardinals were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Hurricane finished 256th.
- The Cardinals scored an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 6.6 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane gave up.
- Incarnate Word went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 77.4 points.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison
- Incarnate Word put up more points at home (75.5 per game) than away (67.0) last season.
- The Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game at home last season, and 78.5 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word drained more 3-pointers away (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Texas
|L 88-56
|Moody Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/14/2023
|Schreiner
|-
|McDermott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
