The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) face the Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Hurricane averaged.
  • Last season, Incarnate Word had an 8-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 47.4% from the field.
  • The Cardinals were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Hurricane finished 256th.
  • The Cardinals scored an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 6.6 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane gave up.
  • Incarnate Word went 6-2 last season when it scored more than 77.4 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

  • Incarnate Word put up more points at home (75.5 per game) than away (67.0) last season.
  • The Cardinals allowed 70.5 points per game at home last season, and 78.5 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word drained more 3-pointers away (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Texas L 88-56 Moody Center
11/11/2023 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/14/2023 Schreiner - McDermott Center
11/18/2023 @ UAPB - H.O. Clemmons Arena

