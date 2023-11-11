In the upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jani Hakanpaa to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

Hakanpaa is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

Hakanpaa has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 43 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.8 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

