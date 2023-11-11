Big 12 foes will clash when the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) meet the Baylor Bears (3-6). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Kansas State vs. Baylor?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas State 44, Baylor 11

Kansas State 44, Baylor 11 Kansas State has won four of the six games it was the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Wildcats have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1600 or shorter.

Baylor has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won twice.

The Bears have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +900 moneyline set for this game.

The Wildcats have a 94.1% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas State (-21.5)



Kansas State (-21.5) Kansas State is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Wildcats have been favored by 21.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Against the spread, Baylor is 3-5-0 this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55)



Under (55) Five of Kansas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 55 points.

In the Baylor's nine games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 55.

Together, the two teams combine for 59.3 points per game, 4.3 points more than the total of 55 for this game.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.1 55.5 52.3 Implied Total AVG 32.6 35.4 29 ATS Record 7-2-0 5-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Baylor

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 53.3 53.5 Implied Total AVG 31.4 31.8 30 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-5-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-4-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-4 2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.