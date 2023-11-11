Big 12 foes will clash when the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) meet the Baylor Bears (3-6). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kansas State vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Kansas State vs. Baylor?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Manhattan, Kansas
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Kansas State 44, Baylor 11
  • Kansas State has won four of the six games it was the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
  • The Wildcats have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1600 or shorter.
  • Baylor has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won twice.
  • The Bears have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +900 moneyline set for this game.
  • The Wildcats have a 94.1% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Kansas State (-21.5)
  • Kansas State is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Wildcats have been favored by 21.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Against the spread, Baylor is 3-5-0 this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Kansas State vs. Baylor matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (55)
  • Five of Kansas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 55 points.
  • In the Baylor's nine games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 55.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 59.3 points per game, 4.3 points more than the total of 55 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 54.1 55.5 52.3
Implied Total AVG 32.6 35.4 29
ATS Record 7-2-0 5-0-0 2-2-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-3-0 3-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-0 0-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Baylor

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 53.3 53.3 53.5
Implied Total AVG 31.4 31.8 30
ATS Record 3-5-0 1-5-0 2-0-0
Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-4-0 2-0-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-4 2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.