Best Bets & Odds for the Kansas State vs. Baylor Game – Saturday, November 11
Big 12 foes will clash when the Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) meet the Baylor Bears (3-6). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kansas State vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Kansas State vs. Baylor?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Manhattan, Kansas
- Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Kansas State 44, Baylor 11
- Kansas State has won four of the six games it was the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).
- The Wildcats have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1600 or shorter.
- Baylor has entered the game as an underdog six times this season and won twice.
- The Bears have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +900 moneyline set for this game.
- The Wildcats have a 94.1% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Kansas State (-21.5)
- Kansas State is 7-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 21.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Against the spread, Baylor is 3-5-0 this season.
Parlay your bets together on the Kansas State vs. Baylor matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (55)
- Five of Kansas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 55 points.
- In the Baylor's nine games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 55.
- Together, the two teams combine for 59.3 points per game, 4.3 points more than the total of 55 for this game.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Kansas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.1
|55.5
|52.3
|Implied Total AVG
|32.6
|35.4
|29
|ATS Record
|7-2-0
|5-0-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|2-3-0
|3-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|4-0
|0-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
Baylor
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.3
|53.3
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31.4
|31.8
|30
|ATS Record
|3-5-0
|1-5-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-4-0
|2-4-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|0-4
|2-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.