Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the NHL are available in this article, with 12 games on the NHL slate Saturday.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +145 to score
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- DeBrincat's stats: 9 goals in 14 games
Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) +155 to score
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Larkin's stats: 5 goals in 14 games
David Perron (Red Wings) +220 to score
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Perron's stats: 3 goals in 14 games
Boone Jenner (Blue Jackets) +230 to score
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Jenner's stats: 7 goals in 13 games
Johnny Gaudreau (Blue Jackets) +240 to score
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Gaudreau's stats: 1 goal in 13 games
Lucas Raymond (Red Wings) +260 to score
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Raymond's stats: 4 goals in 14 games
Kirill Marchenko (Blue Jackets) +280 to score
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Marchenko's stats: 3 goals in 11 games
J.T. Compher (Red Wings) +310 to score
Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Compher's stats: 3 goals in 14 games
Jack Roslovic (Blue Jackets) +340 to score
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Roslovic's stats: 2 goals in 12 games
Adam Fantilli (Blue Jackets) +340 to score
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- Fantilli's stats: 2 goals in 13 games
