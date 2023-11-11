How to Watch North Texas vs. Omaha on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) face the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.
North Texas vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Texas Stats Insights
- The Mean Green made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- North Texas had an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.8% from the field.
- The Mean Green were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Mavericks finished 270th.
- Last year, the Mean Green recorded 11.7 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Mavericks allowed (76.2).
- North Texas went 3-0 last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.
North Texas Home & Away Comparison
- North Texas averaged 65.6 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 63.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Mean Green ceded 53 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 59.8.
- North Texas averaged 7.8 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged in away games (7.5). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.2% in home games and 36.1% when playing on the road.
North Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 83-77
|UNT Coliseum
|11/11/2023
|Omaha
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|-
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|Angelo State
|-
|UNT Coliseum
