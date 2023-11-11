The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) face the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Texas vs. Omaha matchup in this article.

North Texas vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Texas vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Omaha Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-15.5) 138.5 -1200 +700 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Texas (-14.5) 138.5 -1300 +730 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Texas vs. Omaha Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Texas put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Mean Green games went over the point total 14 out of 29 times last season.

Omaha compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 16 of the Mavericks' games last year went over the point total.

