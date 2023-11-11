Best Bets & Odds for the Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game – Saturday, November 11
Big Ten opponents will do battle when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) meet the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
When and Where is Ohio State vs. Michigan State?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Ohio State 40, Michigan State 3
- Ohio State has been the moneyline favorite a total of seven times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- The Buckeyes have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of or shorter.
- Michigan State has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Spartans have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least on the moneyline.
- The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 0.0% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Ohio State (-31.5)
- Against the spread, Ohio State is 4-3-1 this season.
- In 2023, the Buckeyes are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 31.5 points or more.
- Against the spread, Michigan State is 3-4-1 this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47.5)
- This season, three of Ohio State's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 47.5 points.
- There have been three Michigan State games that have finished with a combined score over 47.5 points this season.
- Ohio State averages 32.8 points per game against Michigan State's 18.2, amounting to 3.5 points over the game's total of 47.5.
Splits Tables
Ohio State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.9
|56.3
|53.5
|Implied Total AVG
|37.6
|40.3
|35
|ATS Record
|4-3-1
|3-1-0
|1-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|1-7-0
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-0
|3-0
|4-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Michigan State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.4
|46.2
|39
|Implied Total AVG
|29.1
|31
|23.5
|ATS Record
|3-4-1
|3-3-0
|0-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-4-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-3
|0-2
