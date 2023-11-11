The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes.

Ohio State owns the 46th-ranked offense this season (417.6 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking fifth-best with only 271.2 yards allowed per game. Michigan State has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 21st-worst with 319.8 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, giving up 351.6 total yards per contest (48th-ranked).

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Ohio State Michigan State 417.6 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.8 (116th) 271.2 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.6 (43rd) 134.3 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.7 (118th) 283.2 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.1 (82nd) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (123rd) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has thrown for 2,352 yards (261.3 ypg) to lead Ohio State, completing 65% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 585 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 170 yards (18.9 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has carried the ball 68 times for 276 yards (30.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s leads his squad with 914 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 52 receptions (out of 93 targets) and scored 10 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 429 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 332 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 26 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 1,090 yards on 91-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 156 carries for 659 yards, or 73.2 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Berger has run for 93 yards across 25 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has totaled 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 436 (48.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 59 times and has two touchdowns.

Tre Mosley has put together a 288-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 46 targets.

Jaron Glover's 14 grabs (on 28 targets) have netted him 261 yards (29.0 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Michigan State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.