The Southern Jaguars (5-4) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium in a SWAC clash.

Southern owns the second-best defense this season in terms of total yards (250.2 yards allowed per game), but ranks 17th-worst on offense (287.2 yards per game). Prairie View A&M ranks 98th in points per game (19.1), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FCS with 33.8 points allowed per contest.

Below in this story, we'll provide you all the info you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Southern 345.0 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.2 (108th) 400.4 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.2 (4th) 152.9 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.6 (106th) 192.1 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.7 (88th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has racked up 1,674 yards on 55.4% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 93 yards with four scores.

The team's top rusher, Ahmad Antoine, has carried the ball 83 times for 408 yards (45.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Caleb Johnson has collected 271 yards (on 70 carries) with one touchdown.

Trejon Spiller has collected 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 376 (41.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has five touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has 17 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 343 yards (38.1 yards per game) this year.

Shemar Savage's 16 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 328 yards (36.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has racked up 1,520 yards (168.9 ypg) on 109-of-194 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kendric Rhymes, has carried the ball 70 times for 431 yards (47.9 per game), scoring five times.

Gary Quarles has carried the ball 86 times for 381 yards (42.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield has hauled in 16 catches for 283 yards (31.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

August Pitre III has caught 10 passes while averaging 20.9 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Colbey Washington has been the target of 10 passes and hauled in 13 catches for 182 yards, an average of 20.2 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern or Prairie View A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.