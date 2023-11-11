Our projection model predicts the UTSA Roadrunners will defeat the Rice Owls on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Alamodome, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Rice vs. UTSA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rice (+13.5) Over (56.5) UTSA 35, Rice 24

Rice Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Owls have a 18.2% chance to win.

So far this year, the Owls have compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

Rice is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Owls' eight games with a set total.

The average total for Rice games this season is 2.7 less points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The Roadrunners have an 86.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Roadrunners' record against the spread is 3-5-1.

UTSA has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

This season, three of the Roadrunners' nine games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 56.5 points, 2.1 fewer than the average total in this season's UTSA contests.

Owls vs. Roadrunners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 31.2 25.8 32.8 24.3 30 27 Rice 33 28.7 36 28.2 27 29.7

