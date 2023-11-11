Rice vs. UTSA: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) will square off against the Rice Owls (4-5) in AAC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Owls are currently heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Rice matchup.
Rice vs. UTSA Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: ESPNU
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rice vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-14.5)
|58.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-14.5)
|58.5
|-800
|+540
Week 11 Odds
Rice vs. UTSA Betting Trends
- Rice has covered six times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- The Owls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.
- UTSA has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Rice 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
