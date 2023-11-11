The Dallas Stars (8-3-1) are favorites when they visit the Winnipeg Jets (7-4-2) on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW. The Stars are -120 on the moneyline to win, while the Jets have +100 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Stars vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Jets Betting Trends

Winnipeg has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 10 of 13 games this season.

The Stars are 7-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Jets have one wins in the five games in which they've been an underdog.

Dallas is 7-1 (victorious in 87.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Winnipeg has four games this season playing as the underdog by +100 or longer, and is 1-3 in those contests.

