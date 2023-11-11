There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's Super Lig schedule, including Kayserispor taking on Kasimpasa Istanbul.

We've got what you need in terms of how to watch today's Super Lig action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

Super Lig Streaming Live Today

Watch Kasimpasa Istanbul vs Kayserispor

Kayserispor makes the trip to play Kasimpasa Istanbul at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 5:30 AM ET

Favorite: Kasimpasa Istanbul (+130)

Kasimpasa Istanbul (+130) Underdog: Kayserispor (+205)

Kayserispor (+205) Draw: (+250)

(+250) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul vs Sivasspor

Sivasspor journeys to play Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul at Vefa Stadium in Istanbul.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+115)

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul (+115) Underdog: Sivasspor (+235)

Sivasspor (+235) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Alanyaspor vs Gaziantep FK

Gaziantep FK is on the road to face Alanyaspor at Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium in Alanya.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Favorite: Alanyaspor (+125)

Alanyaspor (+125) Underdog: Gaziantep FK (+220)

Gaziantep FK (+220) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Hatayspor Antakya vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray journeys to face Hatayspor Antakya at Mersin Stadium in Mersin.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Galatasaray (-255)

Galatasaray (-255) Underdog: Hatayspor Antakya (+600)

Hatayspor Antakya (+600) Draw: (+425)

(+425) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.