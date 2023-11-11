In the contest between the Tarleton State Texans and Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM, our projection system expects the Texans to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tarleton State (-9.1) 56.9 Tarleton State 33, Abilene Christian 24

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Tarleton State Betting Info (2022)

The Texans compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record last season.

A total of five of Texans games last season went over the point total.

Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have won once against the spread this year.

One Wildcats game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texans vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Abilene Christian 27.3 27.8 26.3 14.5 28.2 38.4 Tarleton State 33.5 24 41.2 17.6 25.8 30.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.