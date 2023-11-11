The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) and the TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes.

Texas has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank 24th-best in scoring offense (34.3 points per game) and 18th-best in scoring defense (17.6 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored TCU ranks 57th in the FBS (29.2 points per game), and it is 57th defensively (24.3 points allowed per contest).

For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on ABC, read on.

TCU vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

TCU vs. Texas Key Statistics

TCU Texas 461.6 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.8 (23rd) 384.9 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.6 (28th) 165 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.6 (34th) 296.6 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.2 (34th) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards on 130-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 249 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Emani Bailey, has carried the ball 165 times for 908 yards (100.9 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 141 yards.

John Paul Richardson paces his squad with 437 receiving yards on 33 receptions with two touchdowns.

Savion Williams has collected 310 receiving yards (34.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Jaylon Robinson's 24 receptions (on 36 targets) have netted him 264 yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 1,915 yards (212.8 ypg) on 151-of-213 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 1,034 rushing yards on 165 carries with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 212 yards (23.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 70 times for 330 yards (36.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-high 620 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 77 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has grabbed 37 passes while averaging 64.0 yards per game and scoring eight touchdowns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has compiled 22 catches for 378 yards, an average of 42.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

