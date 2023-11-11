The TCU Horned Frogs (4-5) are 12.5-point underdogs in a home Big 12 matchup with the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (8-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The total has been set at 55 points for this matchup.

Texas ranks 33rd in total defense this year (331.6 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in the FBS with 456.8 total yards per game. TCU ranks 57th in the FBS with 29.2 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 57th with 24.3 points surrendered per game on the defensive side of the ball.

TCU vs. Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TV Channel: ABC

Texas vs TCU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -12.5 -110 -110 55 -110 -110 -500 +360

TCU Recent Performance

Offensively, the Horned Frogs are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 439.7 yards per game (-21-worst in college football). On defense, they are conceding 419.3 (101st-ranked).

In their past three games, the Horned Frogs are putting up 25 points per game (seventh-worst in college football), and conceding 29 per game (-33-worst).

TCU is gaining 329 passing yards per game in its past three games (ninth-best in the country), and giving up 226 per game (-11-worst).

The Horned Frogs are accumulating 110.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-65-worst in college football), and conceding 193.3 per game (-74-worst).

The Horned Frogs have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, over their last three games.

In TCU's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU's ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

TCU games have hit the over in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

TCU has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

TCU has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +360.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 1,509 yards (167.7 ypg) to lead TCU, completing 65.7% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 249 yards (27.7 ypg) on 45 carries with three touchdowns.

Emani Bailey is his team's leading rusher with 165 carries for 908 yards, or 100.9 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well. Bailey has also chipped in with 19 catches for 141 yards.

John Paul Richardson's 437 receiving yards (48.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 33 receptions on 55 targets with two touchdowns.

Savion Williams has caught 25 passes and compiled 310 receiving yards (34.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jaylon Robinson's 24 grabs (on 36 targets) have netted him 264 yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Namdi Obiazor leads the team with four sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has racked up five TFL and 69 tackles.

Bud Clark has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 18 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

