SEC rivals will clash when the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) battle the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Missouri?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Missouri 29, Tennessee 27

Missouri 29, Tennessee 27 Tennessee has gone 6-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Volunteers have a 3-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Missouri has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Tigers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Missouri (+2.5)



Missouri (+2.5) Tennessee has six wins in eight games versus the spread this year.

The Volunteers have an ATS record of 6-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Missouri has six wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Four of Tennessee's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points.

There have been just two games featuring Missouri this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 59.5.

The total for the matchup of 59.5 is 7.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tennessee (34.8 points per game) and Missouri (32.4 points per game).

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.9 57 51.5 Implied Total AVG 35 38.8 28.7 ATS Record 6-2-0 5-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 5-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 53.9 53.2 Implied Total AVG 31.8 31.6 32 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-2-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

