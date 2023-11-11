The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) take on the No. 7 Houston Cougars (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It starts at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights

The Islanders shot at a 45.1% clip from the field last season, 8.5 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Cougars averaged.

Texas A&M-CC compiled a 21-6 straight up record in games it shot over 36.6% from the field.

The Islanders were the 54th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Cougars finished 11th.

The Islanders put up 22.6 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Cougars gave up to opponents (57.5).

When it scored more than 57.5 points last season, Texas A&M-CC went 21-9.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-CC averaged 87.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.7 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Islanders gave up 3.5 fewer points per game at home (71.4) than on the road (74.9).

At home, Texas A&M-CC drained 8.7 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Texas A&M-CC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.3%) than on the road (31.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule