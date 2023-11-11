How to Watch Texas Southern vs. Arizona State on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) hit the court against the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas Southern Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils allowed to their opponents (39.9%).
- Texas Southern compiled a 9-10 straight up record in games it shot over 39.9% from the field.
- The Sun Devils ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Tigers ranked 48th.
- The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were just 1.2 more points than the 68 the Sun Devils allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 68 points last season, Texas Southern went 9-9.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison
- Texas Southern scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.
- At home, the Tigers gave up 70.8 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.3.
- Beyond the arc, Texas Southern made fewer 3-pointers away (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 92-55
|The Pit
|11/11/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.