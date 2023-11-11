Sun Belt opponents will battle when the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) meet the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

When and Where is Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 31, Texas State 23

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 31, Texas State 23

Texas State has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Bobcats have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

This season, Coastal Carolina has been the underdog five times and won three of those games.

The Chanticleers have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Coastal Carolina (+2.5)



Coastal Carolina (+2.5) Against the spread, Texas State is 4-4-0 this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).

In nine games played Coastal Carolina has recorded seven wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Chanticleers have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) Five of Texas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 57.5 points.

This season, Coastal Carolina has played just two games with a combined score higher than 57.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 57.5 is 8.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas State (36.2 points per game) and Coastal Carolina (30 points per game).

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.2 61.3 63.1 Implied Total AVG 37 36.8 37.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 1-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 56.3 60.5 Implied Total AVG 34.6 35.3 34 ATS Record 7-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.