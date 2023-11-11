The Texas State Bobcats (0-1) play the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats shot 44.2% from the field last season, two percentage points lower than the 46.2% the RedHawks allowed to opponents.
  • In games Texas State shot better than 46.2% from the field, it went 7-3 overall.
  • The Bobcats were the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the RedHawks ranked 322nd.
  • Last year, the 66 points per game the Bobcats put up were 8.5 fewer points than the RedHawks allowed (74.5).
  • Texas State had a 3-1 record last season when scoring more than 74.5 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Texas State performed better at home last season, averaging 66.1 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game at home, compared to 66.6 in away games.
  • Texas State made 4.1 treys per game with a 28.9% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (4.3, 30%).

Texas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Little Rock L 71-66 Jack Stephens Center
11/11/2023 @ Miami (OH) - Millett Hall
11/14/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
11/17/2023 UTSA - Strahan Arena

