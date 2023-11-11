Texas State vs. Miami (OH): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) and the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Millett Hall on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Oxford, Ohio
- Venue: Millett Hall
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bobcats Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 17 of Texas State's games last year went over the point total.
- The Bobcats had 13 wins in 35 games against the spread last season.
- Miami (OH)'s .500 ATS win percentage (13-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Texas State's .419 mark (13-18-0 ATS Record).
Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Miami (OH)
|73.7
|139.7
|74.5
|141.2
|149.0
|Texas State
|66.0
|139.7
|66.7
|141.2
|131.6
Additional Texas State Insights & Trends
- The Bobcats' 66.0 points per game last year were 8.5 fewer points than the 74.5 the RedHawks gave up.
- Texas State went 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when it scored more than 74.5 points last season.
Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Miami (OH)
|13-13-0
|11-15-0
|Texas State
|13-18-0
|17-14-0
Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Miami (OH)
|Texas State
|9-9
|Home Record
|4-10
|3-9
|Away Record
|7-7
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|1-9-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|78.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.1
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.9
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
