When the Kansas Jayhawks match up with the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our computer model predicts the Jayhawks will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas (-3.5) Under (62) Kansas 32, Texas Tech 27

Texas Tech Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Raiders have a 40.0% chance to win.

The Red Raiders' ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

Texas Tech is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Red Raiders' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for the Texas Tech this year is 5.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Kansas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jayhawks have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Jayhawks have five wins in nine games against the spread this season.

Kansas is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Jayhawks have seen five of its nine games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 62 points, 2.9 more than the average point total for Kansas games this season.

Red Raiders vs. Jayhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas 34.9 27.3 41.8 24.4 26.3 31 Texas Tech 30.6 25.7 35.2 27 24.8 24

