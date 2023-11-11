Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Red Raiders will try to pull off an upset as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 61.5 in the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Texas Tech matchup in this article.
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-3.5)
|61.5
|-190
|+160
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-3.5)
|60.5
|-178
|+146
Texas Tech vs. Kansas Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
- The Red Raiders have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Kansas has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
