Saturday's contest between the UTEP Miners (1-0) and the UMKC Kangaroos (1-0) at Don Haskins Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-56 and heavily favors UTEP to secure the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 11.

Their last time out, the Miners won on Monday 75-58 against Western New Mexico.

UTEP vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

UTEP vs. UMKC Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 78, UMKC 56

Other CUSA Predictions

UTEP Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Miners outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game last season, with a +140 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.3 points per game (117th in college basketball) and gave up 63.9 per contest (171st in college basketball).

Offensively, UTEP averaged 67.6 points per game last year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (68.3 points per game) was 0.7 PPG higher.

The Miners averaged 72.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.

When playing at home, UTEP surrendered 0.3 more points per game (64.6) than when playing on the road (64.3).

