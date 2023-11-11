AAC foes will meet when the UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) meet the Rice Owls (4-5). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is UTSA vs. Rice?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UTSA 35, Rice 24

UTSA 35, Rice 24 UTSA is 6-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

The Roadrunners have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Rice has been an underdog in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

The Owls have played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Roadrunners have an 86.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Rice (+13.5)



Rice (+13.5) UTSA has played nine games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 13.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Rice has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Owls have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) UTSA and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 56.5 points six times this season.

There have been five Rice games that have finished with a combined score higher than 56.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 64.2 points per game, 7.7 points more than the point total of 56.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

UTSA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 55.8 60.9 Implied Total AVG 35 34 35.8 ATS Record 3-5-1 1-3-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 3-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Rice

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.8 51.6 57.5 Implied Total AVG 32.4 30.4 35.7 ATS Record 6-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 4-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-2 1-1

