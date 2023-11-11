The UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) will play their AAC-rival, the Rice Owls (4-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Owls will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Rice matchup in this article.

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

UTSA vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

UTSA vs. Rice Betting Trends

UTSA is 3-5-1 ATS this season.

The Roadrunners have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Rice has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Owls have been an underdog by 14.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +450 Bet $100 to win $450

