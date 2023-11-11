Ivy League teams were in action for one game in the Week 11 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Pennsylvania vs. Harvard

Week 11 Ivy League Results

Harvard 25 Pennsylvania 23

Harvard Leaders

Passing: Jaden Craig (23-for-36, 253 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Jaden Craig (23-for-36, 253 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Shane McLaughlin (27 ATT, 88 YDS)

Shane McLaughlin (27 ATT, 88 YDS) Receiving: Cooper Barkate (8 TAR, 8 REC, 125 YDS, 1 TD)

Pennsylvania Leaders

Passing: Aidan Sayin (21-for-36, 215 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Aidan Sayin (21-for-36, 215 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Malachi Hosley (22 ATT, 109 YDS, 2 TDs)

Malachi Hosley (22 ATT, 109 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Bryce Myers (8 TAR, 8 REC, 66 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Harvard Pennsylvania 384 Total Yards 341 253 Passing Yards 232 131 Rushing Yards 109 1 Turnovers 1

Next Week's Ivy League Games

Harvard Crimson at Yale Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Yale Bowl

Yale Bowl TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Favorite: -

Dartmouth Big Green at Brown Bears

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Brown Stadium

Brown Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Columbia Lions at Cornell Big Red

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Schoellkopf Field

Schoellkopf Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Princeton Tigers at Pennsylvania Quakers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Franklin Field

Franklin Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

