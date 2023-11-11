Westbury High School is on the road versus Stratford High School - Houston on Saturday, November 11 at 11:00 AM CT.

Westbury vs. Houston Game Information

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM CT
  • Location: Tully, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Harris County Games This Week

Memorial High School - Pasadena at Summer Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Humble, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellaire High School at Cypress Fairbanks High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Rosharon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Deer Park High School at Galena Park North Shore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Ridge High School at Dekaney High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring High School at The Woodlands High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Shenandoah, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Springs High School at Tomball Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Tomball, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Webster, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Klein Cain High School at Bridgeland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Cypress, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Conroe High School at Westfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spring, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cypress Ranch High School at Klein Collins High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Klein, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tompkins High School at Ridge Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Missouri City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Magnolia West High School at James Madison High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tomball High School at Cypress Falls High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Needville High School at Jack Yates High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Atascocita High School at J Frank Dobie High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Pasadena, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Houston at Houston Heights

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

James E Taylor High School at George Ranch High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City High School at North Forest High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

