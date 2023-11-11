Big Ten opponents will do battle when the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) battle the Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Wisconsin vs. Northwestern?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 16

Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 16 Wisconsin has been favored on the moneyline seven total times this season. They've finished 4-3 in those games.

The Badgers have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Northwestern has won two out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

The Wildcats have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +350 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Badgers an 81.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em Against the spread, Wisconsin is 4-4-0 this season.

This season, the Badgers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Northwestern is 5-2-0 this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 11.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (42.5)



Over (42.5) Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 42.5 points five times this season.

This season, five of Northwestern's games have finished with a combined score higher than 42.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 43.7 points per game, 1.2 points more than the over/under of 42.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.8 50 49.5 Implied Total AVG 31 34.3 27.8 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 2-1 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Northwestern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42 41.4 43.5 Implied Total AVG 27.3 26.8 28.5 ATS Record 5-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 2-2 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.