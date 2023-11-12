Alperen Sengun plus his Houston Rockets teammates take on the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, a 104-101 win versus the Pelicans, Sengun put up 24 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

With prop bets available for Sengun, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-102)

Over 16.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)

Over 8.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-159)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets gave up 40.8 rebounds on average last year, best in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets were 15th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.7 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Nuggets were third in the league last season, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 38 20 10 7 2 1 3 2/28/2023 29 7 2 8 0 2 0 11/30/2022 29 18 11 1 0 0 0 11/28/2022 23 18 7 3 0 0 0

