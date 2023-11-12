The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) and the New York Giants (2-7) square off on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in a battle of NFC East foes.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Giants

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Cowboys Insights

This year, the Cowboys put up 3.4 more points per game (27.5) than the Giants give up (24.1).

The Cowboys average 346.5 yards per game, just 8.2 more than the 338.3 the Giants allow per matchup.

Dallas rushes for 111.6 yards per game, 15.5 fewer than the 127.1 New York allows per contest.

The Cowboys have eight giveaways this season, while the Giants have eight takeaways.

Cowboys Home Performance

The Cowboys score 37 points per game in home games (9.5 more than their overall average), and give up 11 at home (7.5 less than overall).

The Cowboys' average yards gained at home (382) is higher than their overall average (346.5). But their average yards conceded at home (249.3) is lower than overall (288).

Dallas accumulates 262 passing yards per game at home (27.1 more than its overall average), and concedes 179.7 at home (0.6 more than overall).

The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (120) is higher than their overall average (111.6). And their average yards conceded at home (69.7) is lower than overall (108.9).

The Cowboys convert 51.1% of third downs in home games (4.2% higher than their overall average), and give up 25% at home (11.6% lower than overall).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/16/2023 at Los Angeles W 20-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 Los Angeles W 43-20 FOX 11/5/2023 at Philadelphia L 28-23 FOX 11/12/2023 New York - FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina - FOX 11/23/2023 Washington - CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle - Amazon Prime Video

