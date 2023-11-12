The Dallas Cowboys (5-3) host a NFC East showdown against the New York Giants (2-7) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.

As the Cowboys prepare for this matchup against the Giants, take a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Cowboys vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 17.5 39 -2500 +1100

Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has an average point total of 44.5 in their matchups this year, 5.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys are 5-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 83.3% of those games).

Dallas has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.

New York Giants

Giants games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 39 points in four of nine outings.

New York's games this year have had a 41.4-point total on average, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Giants have covered the spread only two times in nine games with a set spread.

The Giants have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won once.

New York has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.

Cowboys vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 27.5 6 18.5 5 44.5 7 8 Giants 11.2 32 24.1 24 41.4 4 9

Cowboys vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends

Cowboys

Dallas has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

In Dallas' past three games, it has gone over the total twice.

The Cowboys have averaged 31.5 points per game this season in divisional contests, which is four more points per game than their overall season average (27.5). Meanwhile, their defense is surrendering fewer points in divisional games (14) compared to their overall season average (18.5).

The Cowboys have totaled 72 more points than their opponents this season (nine per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 116 points (12.9 per game).

Giants

New York has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

In their past three contests, the Giants have not gone over the total once.

On offense, the Giants are worse in division games (7 points per game) than overall (11.2). But on defense they are better (23.5 points conceded per game) than overall (24.1).

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 72 points this season (nine per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 116 points on the year (12.9 per game).

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 42.0 46.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 25.0 25.4 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-0-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 40.3 42.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 21.8 25.8 ATS Record 2-6-1 1-2-1 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 1-8-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-3 0-4

