With the Dallas Cowboys (5-3) and the New York Giants (2-7) matching up on November 12 at AT&T Stadium, Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Giants Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Prescott this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dak Prescott vs. Daniel Jones Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Daniel Jones 8 Games Played 6 70.2% Completion % 67.5% 2,011 (251.4) Passing Yards (Per Game) 909 (151.5) 13 Touchdowns 2 5 Interceptions 6 118 (14.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 206 (34.3) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 249.5 yards

: Over/Under 249.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Giants Defensive Stats

This season, the Giants have had one of the least effective defenses in the league, ranking 24th in the NFL by allowing 24.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in the NFL with 338.3 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York has allowed 1,901 passing yards this season, ranking 16th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is seventh in the NFL with nine.

Against the run, the Giants are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this season, surrendering the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,144 (127.1 per game). They also rank 29th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.6).

Defensively, New York ranks third in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 33.9%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it is 20th (56.7%).

Who comes out on top when the Cowboys and the Giants square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Cowboys Defensive Stats

This season, the Giants have had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 24th in the NFL by giving up 24.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in the NFL with 338.3 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, New York is 16th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,901) and seventh in passing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Against the run, the Giants have been one of the bottom defenses in the league, allowing the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL (127.1 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 30th with 13 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, New York ranks 20th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 56.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks third at 33.9%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.