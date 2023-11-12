Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Brooks had 10 points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 104-101 win versus the Pelicans.

With prop bets available for Brooks, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-104)

Over 11.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Over 2.5 (-161) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+124)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nuggets conceded 112.5 points per contest last year, eighth in the NBA.

Allowing 40.8 rebounds per game last year, the Nuggets were the best in the league in that category.

The Nuggets conceded 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the league).

Giving up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, the Nuggets were third in the NBA in that category.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 33 8 3 2 2 0 1 2/25/2023 24 12 3 1 2 0 1 12/20/2022 29 11 7 1 0 0 3

