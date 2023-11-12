Will Jake Ferguson find his way into the end zone when the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants meet in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ferguson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Giants Anytime TD Bets

Will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson's 32 catches (on 43 targets) have led to 328 yards receiving (41 per game) and three scores.

Ferguson has a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, but no games with more than one.

Jake Ferguson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 4 4 47 1 Week 9 @Eagles 10 7 91 1

Rep Jake Ferguson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.