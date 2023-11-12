Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets face the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on November 10, Green produced 25 points in a 104-101 win versus the Pelicans.

If you'd like to place a wager on Green's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-111)

Over 21.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Over 2.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nuggets conceded 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

On the boards, the Nuggets conceded 40.8 rebounds per game last year, best in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets were ranked 15th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 25.7 per contest.

In terms of three-point defense, the Nuggets were third in the NBA last season, giving up 11.4 makes per game.

Jalen Green vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 39 32 6 4 4 0 1 2/28/2023 19 17 2 5 3 0 1 11/30/2022 35 16 3 3 1 0 0 11/28/2022 31 17 2 7 1 0 0

